New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, a major U.S. railway, was sued Monday in Nebraska District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Casey Jones Law on behalf of a former machine operator, who alleges that he was wrongfully terminated due to a disability for which the company perceived he would need accommodations but was not willing to provide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00113, Silos v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

March 27, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Phil Silos

Plaintiffs

Casey Jones Law Firm

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA