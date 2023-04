News From Law.com

Companies that want to make an impact through their ESG investments will need to decide which components best apply to their business and work within those frameworks to achieve their goals. That was the consensus of members of a panel titled "Datafying Your ESG Initiatives & Defining Measurable Success" at last month's Legalweek in New York City.

Legal Services

April 17, 2023, 2:22 PM

nature of claim: /