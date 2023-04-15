Who Got The Work

David C. Schulte of Holland & Knight has stepped in as defense counsel to SWK Funding LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed March 1 in New York Southern District Court by Clark Hill on behalf of Silony Medical International AG, pertains to the defendant's lending arrangement with 4WEB Inc., a medical device maker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-01784, Silony Medical International, AG v. SWK Funding LLC.

New York

April 15, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Silony Medical International, AG

Silony Medical International, AG

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

SWK Funding LLC

SWK Funding LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract