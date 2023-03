New Suit - Contract

Silony Medical International filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SWK Funding on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill, arises from a dispute over the priority of loans to third party 4WEB. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01784, Silony Medical International AG v. SWK Funding LLC.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 8:14 PM