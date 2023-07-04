Who Got The Work

Brigid M. Carpenter and Ryan P. Loofbourrow of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention and other defendants in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 11 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Barrett Law Group; Brewer & Terry; and Clifford Law Offices on behalf of Michael David Sills, a former Southern Baptist seminary professor, and Mary Sills. The suit pursues claims that the defendants falsely accused Sills of sexually abusing a co-worker. The defendants are also represented by Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs; Riley & Jacobson; Mintz & Gold; Barze Taylor Noles Lowther; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings; and Neal & Harwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:23-cv-00478, Sills et al v. Southern Baptist Convention et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 04, 2023, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Sills

Michael David Sills

Barrett Law Group, P.A.

Brewer & Terry, P.C.

Clifford Law Offices, P.C.

Don Barrett, P.A.

defendants

Bart Barber

Dr. Ed Litton

Dr. R. Albert Mohler

Eric Geiger

Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention

Guidepoint Solutions, LLC

Guidepost Solutions, LLC

Jennifer Lyell

Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention

Rolland Slade

Solutionpoint International, Inc.

Southern Baptist Convention

The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

Willie McLaurin

defendant counsels

Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti & Blair, PLLC

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Barze Taylor Noles Lowther, LLC

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Neal Harwell

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs

Mintz And Gold Llp

Riley & Jacobson, PLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation