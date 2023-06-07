Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti & Blair partners L. Gino Marchetti Jr. and Matt Pietsch have entered appearances for the Southern Baptist Convention and other defendants in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 11 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Barrett Law Group, Brewer & Terry and Clifford Law Offices on behalf of Michael David Sills, a former Southern Baptist seminary professor, and Mary Sills. The suit pursues claims that the defendants falsely accused Michael David Sills of sexually abusing a coworker. The defendants are also represented by Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs; Riley & Jacobson; Mintz & Gold; Barze Taylor Noles Lowther; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings; and Neal & Harwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:23-cv-00478, Sills et al v. Southern Baptist Convention et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
June 07, 2023, 10:34 AM