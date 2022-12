Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dentons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to California Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Huff Legal on behalf of Silicon Valley Wine Company Inc. The case is 5:22-cv-08871, Silicon Valley Wine Company Inc. v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 5:38 PM