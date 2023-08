New Suit - Copyright

Silicon Valley Textiles sued Sofari Collections for copyright infringement on Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Saul Ewing, accuses the defendant of copying the plaintiff's textile designs on blankets, hoodies and other goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03988, Silicon Valley Textiles Inc. v. Sofari Collections Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Silicon Valley Textiles, Inc.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Sofari Collections Ltd.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims