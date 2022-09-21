Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Michael J. Bettinger and counsel Amir Freund have stepped in to defend Austria's EV Group E.Thallner GmbH (EVG) in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, which arises from a patent licensing agreement, was filed Aug. 31 in California Northern District Court by Gaw | Poe LLP on behalf of Silicon Genesis Corp. (SiGen). The plaintiff accuses EVG of manipulating its accounting to avoid paying up to $4 million in royalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:22-cv-04986, Silicon Genesis Corporation v. Ev Group E.Thallner GmbH.

Technology

September 21, 2022, 12:40 AM