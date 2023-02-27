New Suit - Contract

Silgan Containers Manufacturing filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against We Pack Logistics on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Greenberg Traurig, arises from the defendant's agreement to store and ship metal cans manufactured by the plaintiff. According to the suit, the defendant sold rusty cans to food processing customers based on improper storage. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00152, Silgan Containers Manufacturing Corp. v. We Pack Logistics LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 27, 2023, 6:11 PM