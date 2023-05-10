Silencing Accusers? Justices Will Weigh Gag Order in Sexual ...

News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has taken up a challenge to a regulation barring state employees from discussing their sexual harassment and discrimination claims with others. The court granted certification on Tuesday to "Usachenok v. New Jersey," and will consider whether N.J.A.C. 4A:7-3.1(j) impermissibly restricts protected speech in violation of the First Amendment or the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Plaintiff Viktoriya Usachenok seeks to overturn an Appellate Division ruling that rejected her challenge to the gag order on people interviewed for a probe of discrimination charges by state workers.

