New Suit - Employment

FedEx Ground Package System Inc. was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Office of Craig J. Ehrlich on behalf of Michael R. Silas, who contends that he was terminated after attending a new hire orientation meeting where an executive employee stated that 'we can't have you' after he affirmed that he was a paraplegic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00242, Silas v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.