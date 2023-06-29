New Suit - Employment

AstraZeneca was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by OGC Law on behalf of a field-based executive cardiovascular hospital sales specialist who claims that she was not granted accommodations from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy despite being naturally immune to the virus and contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01184, Siko v. Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 29, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Tammy Siko

Plaintiffs

Ogc Law, LLC

defendants

Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA