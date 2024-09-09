Justin Boron and Matt Delfino of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for SREE Hotels in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed July 24 in North Carolina Western District Court by the Van Winkle Law Firm and Laukaitis Law, accuses the defendant of failing to properly secure and safeguard customers' personally identifiable information from a cyberattack. SREE Hotels is also represented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 3:24-cv-00679, Sikes v. Sree Hotels, LLC.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
September 09, 2024, 11:08 AM