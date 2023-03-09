New Suit - Trade Secrets

Sheppard Mullin filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Sika Corp. and Sika Technology, sellers of construction materials. The suit seeks to prevent Frank Hoefflin, Sika's former chief technology officer and global head of operations, and competitors Holcim Ltd. and Holcim US from misappropriating confidential and proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01464, Sika Corporation et al v. Hoefflin et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 09, 2023, 3:30 PM