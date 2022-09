Removed To Federal Court

Wilson Elser removed a lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Tuesday to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Shane Sigsbee and Christopher Taylor. The case is 1:22-cv-00374, Sigsbee et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 7:46 PM