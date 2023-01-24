New Suit - Trade Secrets

Snell & Wilmer filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of lawn care franchisor NaturaLawn of America Inc. and Signum LLC. The suit pursues claims against Independent Lawn Care of Delaware and its founders for allegedly creating a competing lawn care business using the plaintiffs' proprietary and confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00173, Signum, LLC et al v. Williams et al.

Business Services

