Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell; and Alston & Bird filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of lighting manufacturer Signify North America Corp. and a related entity. The complaint accuses defendant Current Lighting Solutions LLC of selling LED light fixtures that infringe on the plaintiff’s patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00767, Signify North America Corporation et al v. Current Lighting Solutions, LLC.

July 14, 2023, 11:54 AM

Signify Holding B.V.

Signify North America Corporation

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Current Lighting Solutions, LLC

