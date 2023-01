New Suit - Patent

LED company Signify Holding B.V. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mega Systems Inc. on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid patent royalties under a licensing agreement, was brought by Bond Schoeneck & King. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00042, Signify Holding B.V. v. Mega Systems Inc.

Technology

January 04, 2023, 7:46 PM