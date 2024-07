Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Alice E. Snedeker has entered an appearance for Keystone Technologies LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, asserting eight patents related to LED lighting, was filed May 31 in Georgia Northern District Court by Alston & Bird on behalf of Signify Holding B.V. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:24-cv-02401, Signify Holding B.V. v. Keystone Technologies, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 15, 2024, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Signify Holding B.V.

Alston & Bird

Defendants

Keystone Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims