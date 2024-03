News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging an appeals court to deny a request by former President Donald Trump to stay his payment of a $464.5 million bond pending appeal in his civil fraud case, arguing there is "significant risk" defendants may attempt to dodge enforcement of the full judgment. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron last month found Trump and others liable for fraudulently inflating net worth, and issued the staggering judgment.

New York

March 12, 2024, 2:01 PM

