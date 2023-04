New Suit - Trade Secrets

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Signet Maritime Corp. The suit accuses a former Signet HR manger of misappropriating financial data, business strategies and employee information in service of an unauthorized third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01269, Signet Maritime Corporation v. Nykanen.

Transportation & Logistics

April 04, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Signet Maritime Corporation

Plaintiffs

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry

defendants

Eric R. Nykanen

nature of claim: 880/