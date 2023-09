News From Law.com

New York on Wednesday joined a handful of states that prohibit employers from punishing workers who decline to attend meetings at which the company expresses its views against unionizing. Two New York employment lawyers, citing the challenge in Connecticut, expressed concern the bill could be forestalled by the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, which is also known as the Wagner Act.

New York

September 06, 2023, 5:41 PM

