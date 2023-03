Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of sign maker SignCo America LP. The case is 4:23-cv-00808, Signco America LP v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 12:02 PM