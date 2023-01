New Suit - Contract

Signature Financial filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against the operators of eight Checkers Drive-In restaurants. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Margolis Edelstein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00310, Signature Financial LLC v. Shri Vighneshwar LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 25, 2023, 5:49 PM