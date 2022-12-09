New Suit - Contract

Pryor Cashman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Signature Financial LLC. The suit, over the alleged failure to pay any installment payments under a commercial finance agreement, brings claims against Ernesto Sanchez and The Stone Outlet of Florida LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02795, Signature Financial LLC, d/b/a Signature Financial and Leasing LLC v. The Stone Outlet of Florida, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 11:40 AM