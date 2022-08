New Suit - Contract

Pryor Cashman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Signature Financial. The suit pursues claims against Samantha S. Lindsay and her business Family First Wellness over an alleged loan default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01906, Signature Financial LLC v. Lindsay et al.

Florida

August 19, 2022, 6:05 PM