Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Howd & Ludorf on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Town of Southington and its chief official Jeffrey Pooler to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Day Pitney on behalf of sign-making company Sign Pro Inc., its owner Peter Rappoccio and Pro Realty LLC. The court case pursues claims that Southington officials have failed to enforce permitting and zoning requirements for certain sign-making businesses that compete with the plaintiffs’, putting the plaintiff at a disadvantage. The case is 3:23-cv-00651, Sign Pro, Inc. et al v. Town Of Southington et al.

Government

May 19, 2023, 3:45 PM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation