Sign of the Times: Layoff Rumors Besiege Legal Tech | Law.co...

Over the last two weeks, whispers of staff cutbacks across legal tech companies have sprouted up sporadically around social media, in tech circles, and even as tips to Legaltech News. It isn't entirely surprising given the wave of Silicon Valley downsizing across Amazon, Salesforce, Meta, Twitter, and other tech companies over the past few months. Legal tech has also seen its share of recent layoffs—from Relativity slashing 10% of its workforce to Reynen Court downsizing to manage costs just last month.

January 10, 2023, 10:22 AM