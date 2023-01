News From Law.com

Last week, when a man who argued his free speech rights were violated when longtime Georgia politician Vernon Jones deleted his Facebook comments and then blocked him from that account won more than $45,000 in a default judgment, it was the seventh such social media case for one attorney. Gerry Weber, who owns the Gerry Weber Law Offices in Atlanta, represented Thomas Miko in the Jones case.

January 26, 2023, 7:01 AM