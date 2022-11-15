Who Got The Work

Nicholas M. Gaunce of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott has entered an appearance for Credited Inc., Sandy Lauer and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 1 in New Jersey District Court by Lurie Strupinsky LLP on behalf of payday loan operator Sigma Solutions Inc., Karen Ballinger and Marcus Bamberg, accuses Richard Mickman of misappropriating over $300,000 in corporate funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-05831, Sigma Solutions, Inc. et al v. Credited, Inc. et al.

