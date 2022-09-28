New Suit - Contract

UPS and two insurance providers were sued Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Flaster Greenberg on behalf of photography and video products seller Sigma Corp. of America, which contends that UPS misplaced approximately 75 packages of commercial goods, claiming an attack by 'Russian hackers' nullifies the full-value protection that Sigma had requested. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05794, Sigma Corporation of America v. United Parcel Service Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 28, 2022, 2:18 PM