New Suit - Employment Contract

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Merck KGaA subsidiaries Sigma-Aldrich Corp., EMD Millipore Corp. and Research Organics LLC. The suit brings disparagement, defamation and breach-of-contract claims against David S. Stonebrook, a former employee who is accused of violating a confidentiality agreement and making false assertions about the plaintiffs' products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10140, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation et al v. Stonebrook.

Massachusetts

January 21, 2023, 9:51 AM