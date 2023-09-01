Who Got The Work

Craig C. Dilger of Stoll Keenon Ogden has entered an appearance for Fit For Work LLC, an injury prevention firm, in a pending invasion of privacy lawsuit. The action was filed July 18 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Glazer Saad Anderson on behalf of John Sigley, who claims the defendants recklessly divulged his confidential private information regarding his history of back injuries to his current employer; leading to an early termination in employment with non-party ND Paper. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 1:23-cv-00058, Sigley v. Fit For Work, LLC et al.

Business Services

September 01, 2023, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

John Sigley

Plaintiffs

Glazer Saad Anderson L.C.

defendants

Fit For Work, LLC

Michael Hambel

defendant counsels

Robinson & Mcelwee, Pllc - Clarksburg

Stoll Keenon Ogden

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims