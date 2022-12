Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Thursday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against USAA Casualty Insurance Co. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover non-personal injury damages arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed pro se by John W. Sigler. The case is 8:22-cv-02325, Sigler v. Gonzalez et al.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 4:12 PM