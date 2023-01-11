New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Motley Rice; Wagstaff & Cartmell; and Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs on behalf of Tamara Sigars. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00023, Sigars v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 11, 2023, 4:02 PM