Sig Sauer Pistol Defect Sparks New Wave of Litigation | Law....

Amid increasing litigation over an allegedly defective pistol design, gun manufacturer Sig Sauer was hit with claims from another 20 plaintiffs in New Hampshire federal court Monday. A Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky attorney leading the suit said the group of plaintiffs was carefully selected to provide an edge in advancing the products liability claims against the defendant. According to the 145-page complaint, the plaintiffs are "a group of highly trained and experienced firearms users," all of whom allege they were harmed by the Sig Sauer P320.

New Hampshire

March 29, 2023, 4:14 PM

