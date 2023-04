New Suit

Twitter was sued Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his personal information was hacked from Twitter in Jan. 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01758, Sifuentes v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 14, 2023, 4:42 AM

Plaintiffs

David Angel Sifuentes, III

defendants

Twitter Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims