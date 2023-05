Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Albertsons and Safeway to Washington Western District Court. The suit, which challenges the validity of the defendants' 'Buy One, Get One Free' promotions, was filed by Berger Montague, Terrell Marshall Law Group, Sugerman Dahab and Tim Quenelle P.C. The case is 2:23-cv-00682, Siflinger v. Albertsons Companies LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 10, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim Siflinger

Plaintiffs

Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC

defendants

Safeway Inc

Albertsons Companies LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects