New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Pension Benefit Information d/b/a PBI Research Services and Progress Software Corp. were hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Levin Sedran & Berman, Goldenberg Schneider, Leeds Brown Law, the Sultzer Law Group and the Lyon Firm, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised in June 2023 after hacking group CL0P launched a cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit.' The case is 1:23-cv-11782, Siflinger et al. v. Progress Software Corp. et al.

Business Services

August 03, 2023, 6:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim Siflinger

Randy Kiyabu

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Pension Benefit Information, LLC

Progress Software Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct