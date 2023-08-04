New Suit - Insurance

SiFi Networks Fullerton filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Jones Day, seeks defense and indemnification against claims arising from SiFi's failure to timely develop a citywide fiber-to-the-home network in the City of Fullerton. According to the complaint, the project was delayed due to poor work by contractor Corbel Communications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01417, SiFi Networks Fullerton LLC v. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

SiFi Networks Fullerton, LLC

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract