New Suit - Employment

Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, was sued Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Gary T. Miotke on behalf of John D. Sietz, a former senior engineer for the defendant who claims he was wrongfully terminated for requesting remote work accommodations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-13006, Sietz v. Lear Corporation.

Automotive

December 12, 2022, 4:54 PM