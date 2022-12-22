New Suit

The Sierra Club sued the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court case, brought by the Southern Environmental Law Center, pertains to the TVA's decision to build a gas-fired power plant allegedly without evaluating the significant impacts its decision will have on the climate and power customers. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01054, Sierra Club v. Tennessee Valley Authority.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 22, 2022, 6:51 PM