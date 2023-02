New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club filed an environmental lawsuit targeting the U.S. federal government Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Earthjustice, seeks to compel the Environmental Protection Agency to address air pollution caused by solid waste incinerators. The case is 1:23-cv-00424, Sierra Club v. Regan.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 15, 2023, 3:17 PM