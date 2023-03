New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club filed an environmental lawsuit against Prairie State Generating Co. on Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of emitting carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases and particulate matter from its coal-fired power plant into the air without an operating permit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00919, Sierra Club v. Prairie State Generating Co. LLC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 22, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Sierra Club

Plaintiffs

Sierra Club

defendants

Prairie State Generating Company, LLC

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws