New Suit - Environmental

Sierra Club, Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth filed an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Alaska District Court. The suit, filed by Earthjustice, challenges the Bureau of Land Management's approval of energy company Emerald House's Peregrine oil and gas exploration program in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. The case is 3:22-cv-00189, Sierra Club et al. v. Bureau of Land Management et al.

Government

August 25, 2022, 6:52 PM