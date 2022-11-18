Removed To Federal Court

Bass Pro Outdoor World and other Bass Pro entities removed a civil rights class action Thursday to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Daniel J. Williams and Greg Adler PC, contends that Bass Pro stores discriminate against male and nonbinary customers based on their sex due to the company's Ladies’ Day Out promotions. The defendants are represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. The case is 5:22-cv-02052, Sielski et al v. BPS Direct, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 11:00 AM