Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on Wednesday removed a franchise lawsuit against RE/MAX to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Parker Young & Antinoff on behalf of William Siegle and RE/MAX Hometown. The case is 1:23-cv-01773, Siegle et al. v. RE/MAX LLC.

Real Estate

March 29, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Re/Max Hometown

William Siegle

defendants

John/Jane Does 1-10

Re/Max, LLC

defendant counsels

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract