Who Got The Work

Tommy Olsen and Carolyn M. Welter of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell have stepped in to represent Re/Max LLC in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed franchise agreement, was filed by Nov. 21 in Colorado District Court by Parker, Young & Antinoff on behalf of Re/Max Hometown and William Siegle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-03102, Siegle et al v. Re/Max LLC.

Real Estate

January 05, 2024, 10:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Re/Max Hometown

William Siegle

defendants

Re/Max LLC

defendant counsels

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract