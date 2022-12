New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Dick's Sporting Goods was hit with a privacy class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Zemel Law, accuses the defendant of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing its subscribers' viewing information to Facebook without the proper consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04877, Siegfried v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 08, 2022, 6:28 AM